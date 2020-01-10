The court declared that he should therefore stand trial for the death of the late lawmaker.

The report on Sexy Dondon's mental state was presented to the court by Dr Sammy Ohene, a Consultant Psychiatric of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

Dr Ohene after his medical examination had concluded the accused person was medically fit to stand trial but the defence objected to his findings.

This led to the calling of Dr Ohene into the witness box to be cross-examined on his findings on Asiedu.

Daniel Asiedu

When the case was called on Thursday, Mr Obuor told the state prosecutor, Mrs Sefakor Batsa, a Senior State Attorney that he had no further questions for the medical expert and also did not intend to address the court on the medical expert’s report.

Mrs Batsa also did not re-examine the medical doctor over the defence’s cross-examination of the medical expert.

The court presided over by Mr Justice George Buadi then discharged Dr Ohene and adopted his findings, saying the competence of the medical doctor had not been discredited neither on the procedures and evidence adduced by him.