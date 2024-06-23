Shops to shut on July 2 for Homowo clean-up effort

Launching the initiative at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) on Friday, June 21, 2024, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II emphasized the importance of community involvement. “We expect all shops and businesses in the designated area to close on the day of the exercise. We also urge leaders of various groups and associations to participate fully,” he stated.

The one-month campaign, themed “Let’s Keep Accra Clean,” is a collaboration between the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) and various government agencies. It will cover all 25 local government authorities within the Greater Accra Region. The initiative includes household registration for organized waste collection services, education on waste management techniques, and enforcement of bylaws to ensure compliance with waste management regulations.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II stressed that environmental cleanliness should not be politicized, highlighting that it is a concern for everyone, regardless of political affiliations. He urged residents to adhere strictly to sanitation bylaws, clean their frontages, gutters, and premises, and called for the reintroduction of communal labor and intensified public education on sanitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

To ensure compliance, a special task force will be deployed to arrest and prosecute those who violate the sanitation bylaws. The Ga Mantse also urged the Assemblies to provide refuse bins at strategic locations.

An exciting aspect of the campaign is the introduction of sanitation competitions among schools, communities, markets, and lorry stations, with awards for the cleanest areas. These awards aim to motivate participants and foster a spirit of friendly competition and community pride.

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II also called on corporate institutions in the capital to adopt sustainable practices and green policies that prioritize environmental well-being.

Supporting the initiative, collaborating government ministries have pledged their resources and expertise. Accra Mayor Elizabeth K.T. Sackey stressed the importance of a clean environment for safety and security, praising the Ga Mantse’s involvement. “His Majesty’s participation underscores the gravity of this issue and the collective responsibility we must embrace to create a cleaner, healthier Accra for all,” she said.

Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development (MLGDRD), Vincent Ekow Assafuah, commended the Ga Mantse’s leadership and contributions to Accra’s cleanliness, emphasizing the cultural significance of the Homowo festival, which is rooted in values of cleanliness and community pride.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), Lydia Seyram Alhassan, highlighted the ministry’s preparedness for the clean-up exercise, revealing resources including 30 compaction trucks, over 30 tricycles, thousands of Wellington boots, 15,000 security personnel, a dedicated task force, and environmental health officers.

Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover expressed gratitude to the Ga Traditional Council for reviving the 'Keep Accra Clean' campaign and assured that the exercise will be implemented in phases, starting on July 2 in the Accra metropolitan area.

“We have mobilized resources and forged partnerships to ensure the success of the clean-up exercise,” he assured.