The proprietor and the headmaster of the school have also been arrested.

According to the DCE, Samuel Addai Agyekum, the school, Dwenti SHS had disregarded the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to ensure that dormitories and classrooms are decongested to secure the safety of students.

He said he ordered the closure of the school and arrested the school authorities during a monitoring exercise by the COVID-19 Response Team with the District Security Council on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

He said the students were screened after his attention was drawn to the disregard for the safety protocols adding that preparations are underway to move some of the students to a new accommodation facility that has been secured to ensure that the school's dormitories are decongested.

Meanwhile, the National Council of Parents Teachers Association (NCPTA) has called on the government to consider closing down all reopened SHS to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

A statement signed by the National President for The National Council of Parents Teachers Association (NCPTA), Alex Danso, said the call for the immediate closure of schools is a result of close monitoring of the cases in the Schools.

According to the statement, in the current circumstances, the children are psychologically unstable and would therefore not be of sound mind to write the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) successfully.