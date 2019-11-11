The students were expected to report on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, but a letter from the GES, and addressed to all regional directors of education, said the mid-semester break had been extended and that students would now report on November 15 for academic work to begin on Monday, November 18.

A letter signed by the Director-General of the GES, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, said "Students are expected to return over the weekend to ensure that full academic work resumes on Monday, November 18, 2019.

"This directive equally applies to all SHS One and Two students on the Gold Track who were expected to report to school on Tuesday, November 12, 2019."

The students who are beneficiaries of the government's Free SHS programme were due to re-open on October 15 but the date was rescheduled following a meeting between the Management of GES and Conference of Heads of Assisted Senior High School (CHASS).