The suspect, Patrick Nyarkoh, has since admitted to the crime but claimed an unknown evil spirit influenced his actions.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) reports that the incident happened at Nsuta in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Nyarkoh is said to have taken advantage of the twin babies after their mother left them in his care.

Student arrested for defiling twin sisters

“Their mother left them in my care while I was charging my phone in my room. I fell asleep in no time and before I realized, I had sex with the younger of the twins and I believe I was possessed by an unknown evil spirit to do so, I am pleading for forgiveness,” the suspect said, as quoted by the GNA.

According to the mother of the victims, she entrusted the girls into Nyarkoh’s care on Sunday, March 21, as she left to buy some edibles.

She explained that she and the suspect are co-tenants but she didn’t meet him with her daughters when she returned from her errand.

She narrated that when she checked the suspect’s room, she found her daughters lying prostate and unconscious with Nyarkoh pretending to be asleep.

The mother said the younger of the twins pointed to her vagina, where she saw some fluid in their vagina.

The terrified woman said she quickly called her husband and the children were taken to the St. Francis Xavier hospital.

She noted that she reported the matter to the police after the hospital confirmed that the girls had been defiled.

Nyarkoh was later arrested and has since admitted to the crime.