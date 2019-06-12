According to reports, the students were on the bus when the accident on the mountainous Amedzofe road happened.

The driver of the bus is in a critical condition with the students sustaining various injuries.

The report stated that the incident happened when the students were returning from an inter-schools sports festival in Ho.

The bus tumbled down the deep valley after the driver lost control while climbing the steep road back to Amedzofe.

The injured students have been sent to the Ho Municipal Hospital for treatment.