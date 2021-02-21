A statement signed by the president of the GCBC, Most Reverend Philip K. Naameh, said the Church will never recoginse same sex marriages.

He noted that the LGBTQI agenda is a “complete disorder of the fundamental law of God in creating man and woman”.

READ ALSO: Parliament must decide whether they want to decriminalise LGBT laws – Ayorkor Botchwey

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference

“According to the Church’s understanding of human rights, the rights of homosexuals as persons do not include the right of a man to marry a man or of a woman to marry a woman.

“For the Church, this is morally wrong and goes against the purpose of marriage,” a section of the statement said.

He urged the Executive and legislature “never to be cowed down or to succumb to the pressure to legalize the rights of LGBTQI in Ghana, adding that the Bible considers homosexuality in the Old Testament as a 'perversion and a pagan abomination'".

“We, the Catholic Bishops of Ghana write to condemn all those who support the practice of homosexuality in Ghana. We also write to support the position of Lawyer Foh-Amoaning and the Coalition who for years has been championing the crusade against homosexuality,” the statement added.

The issue of gay rights remains a controversial topic in Ghana, with many Ghanaians currently strongly against is legalisation.