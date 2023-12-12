Significant boost to Prestea's road infrastructure development receives support

The Bogoso-Prestea road, vital for the movement of goods and people across the Western Region, has experienced considerable deterioration in recent years, necessitating extensive rehabilitation efforts.

Genser Energy's donation is a timely intervention in response to requests from the Prestea Himan Traditional Council and the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly (PHVMA), affirming the company's dedication to the well-being of the communities in which it operates.

Issah Mohammed, Genser Energy's Sustainability Manager, emphasized the significance of the rehabilitation project, stating, "As a community member ourselves through our GCP operations, we recognize the positive impact this rehabilitation project will have in the short and long term."

The GCP Project, located in Prestea and under the jurisdiction of the Prestea Himan Traditional Council, has consistently adhered to best business practices.

Genser Energy has actively collaborated with the Traditional Council, addressing land-related concerns, ensuring fair compensation for farmers, and engaging the community throughout the various phases of the project.

Representatives from the Prestea Himan Traditional Council, Prestea Huni-Valley Municipal Assembly, New Prestea Movement advocacy group, and LOCUMS association of local contractors were present to receive the donation. Chief of Himan Stool, Nana Nteboah Prah IV, expressed gratitude for Genser Energy's support, acknowledging its potential to significantly improve livelihoods and community well-being.

Kabiru Ibrahim, President of the New Prestea Movement Advocacy Group, lauded the gesture, noting that the donation by Genser Energy addressed a major challenge faced by the Assembly, bringing relief to the community.

Genser Energy's GCP project in Prestea aligns with the company's vision of powering Africa's progress through reliable and sustainable energy solutions.