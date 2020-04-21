The six pleaded guilty to the offense and were convicted by the court.

The accused were fined GH¢14,000 and in default face five years in jail.

The accuse persons are, Amadi Mine, Aboy-Iyen Precious, Marshal Ovieshare, Godsway Fejiro, Eliot Sharker, and David Amos.

Chief Inspector Gulliver Tenkorang told Accra-based Starr FM that the accused persons deserve the hefty punishment to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to him, the accused persons knew the consequences of what they did and also knew what was happening in the country when the restriction was imposed by the President to curb the spread of COVID-19.