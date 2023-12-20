SML challenges Fourth Estate to produce contract evidence amid claims of misinformation

SML asserts that the contract duration approved by the 5th PPA Board is five years, not 10, emphasizing the need for accurate information in the public domain. Moreover, the company refutes the $100 million annual payment claim, clarifying that its upstream operations are yet to begin, and therefore, no revenue has been realized.

In a point-by-point rebuttal, SML addresses the accusations of a risk-reward contract with GRA (Ghana Revenue Authority). The company emphasizes that GRA invests nothing in the investment chain, underscoring its commitment to paying duties and taxes. SML challenges critics to produce evidence of wrongdoing in their contract arrangements and asserts that 31% of its would-be monthly earnings go to GRA as taxes, complying with the law.

The company defends its charging formula as an industry standard and points out its significant contribution to the downstream petroleum sector. SML highlights a remarkable increase in reported figures, indicating a rise of over 33% in volume reporting and an additional 100 million liters per month, translating into revenue.

SML sheds light on its technological advancements, including ultrasonic flow meters and an automatic tank gauging system, aimed at ensuring accuracy and efficiency in monitoring petroleum product movements. These measures, the company contends, contribute to revenue assurance and auditing in the industry.