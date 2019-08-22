In the video, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Public Procurement Authority, Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been caught engaging in sale of government contracts.

The exposé titled 'Contracts for sale' exposed names and faces behind the sale of government contracts by some top government officials who engage in the activities of taking bribes before awarding contracts to companies.

From excerpts of the 46-minute documentary, the company, Talent Discovery Limited was engaged in the sale of contracts and was ready to sell one worth a GH¢22.3 million to a non-existent entity during an undercover investigation.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei claims the company engaged in the sale of government contracts belonged to his brother-in-law one Francis Arhin but later indicated that he was a part shareholder.

"It's not 60%. It’s 50/50," Adjenim Boateng said.

Talent Discovery Limited has had contracts with the Ghana Water Company (GWCL), Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GHPHA).

Following the documentary which was aired, social media users have reacted to the alleged 'contract for sale' exposé.

Some Ghanaians took to social media to express their views.