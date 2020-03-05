The delegation held meetings with the District Chief Executive for South Tongu, the Divisional Police Commander and the South Tongu NDC Constituency Executive and also visited the crime scene.

They also promised to give out GH¢15,000 to anybody who gives out information that will lead to the arrest of the killers.

NDC places GH¢15,000 on killers of assemblyman in Sogakofe

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for the North Tongu in a Facebook post said "Adding our pledge to that of the commendable act of kindness by Former President Rawlings who has pledged GH¢25,000.00, the South Tongu District Assembly’s GH¢10,000.00, South Tongu NDC Vice Chairman's GH¢10,000.00 and South Tongu MP's GH¢5,000.00; there's now a total of GH¢65,000.00 available for any good citizen with vital information."

Adzahli was stabbed and shot dead, along with his wife, by unknown assassins in his private residence.

Residents indicated that the attackers entered the couple’s bedroom and stabbed them first and later shot the man in the head.

The wife survived the attack with multiple knife wounds.

Eyewitnesses said the incident happened at about 1 am on Sunday, March 1, 2020, but the widow managed to contact the police and neighbours after the assailants fled.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Sogakope District Hospital Morgue.