Customs seize 3,229.4 grams of cocaine at Sogakope

Kojo Emmanuel

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has arrested three suspects for transporting 3,229.4 grammes of a substance suspected to be cocaine on a commercial passenger vehicle at Dabala Junction, near Sogakope, in the Volta Region.

Cocaine powder
The suspects, Eric Alorbu and Amegavi Agbeko, the driver and conductor of the vehicle respectively, both Ghanaians, and Uche-Nna Endurance, a Nigerian passenger on the vehicle who claimed ownership of two bags in which the compressed slabs of the suspected narcotics and a number of cosmetic products were found.

They were on a Ford Transit bus with registration number GT 6348-18 from Aflao to Accra.

Customs officials could not give the estimated value of the drugs.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), the suspects were arrested during the usual routine checks by Customs officers at the Dabala Junction, at about 11:30 a.m. last Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

He said "The officers noticed the two bags and it looked suspicious. When they searched them they found three compressed slabs of substances suspected to be narcotics."

He stated that the suspects and the items would be handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission.

He said the Customs Division would continue to ensure such substances which were hazardous to human health and a danger to public safety were not brought through the various entry points of the country.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

