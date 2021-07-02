Customs seize 3,229.4 grams of cocaine at Sogakope

They were on a Ford Transit bus with registration number GT 6348-18 from Aflao to Accra.

Customs officials could not give the estimated value of the drugs.

According to the Commissioner of Customs, Col. Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd), the suspects were arrested during the usual routine checks by Customs officers at the Dabala Junction, at about 11:30 a.m. last Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

He said "The officers noticed the two bags and it looked suspicious. When they searched them they found three compressed slabs of substances suspected to be narcotics."

He stated that the suspects and the items would be handed over to the Narcotics Control Commission.