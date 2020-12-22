The incident occurred when a Ford Transit vehicle and a Hyundai Universe Space Bus collided killing four instantly with several others sustaining various degrees of injury.

Four occupants of the Ford Transit; two females and two males, including the driver's mate, died on the spot, while another male occupant was also pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

A wrongful overtaking by the Ford Transit vehicle which was traveling from Sogakope towards Accra led to the crash, eyewitnesses said.

They narrated that the Ford Transit in an attempt to veer off the road upon sensing danger collided sideways with the Hyundai Universe Space Bus which was traveling from Kumasi to Aflao.

Apart from a woman who was identified as a seamstress from Sogakope, all other four dead victims are yet to be identified but are believed to be traveling from Aflao or Keta to Accra.