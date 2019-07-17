Lance Corporal Wassah Lincoln Isaac will serve the 90 days detention with hard labour in the guardroom.

He has also been stripped as a Lance Corporal following an inquiry by a board set up by the military hierarchy.

The soldier was captured in a viral video campaigning against the proposed new Parliamentary complex.

In the video, he is heard appealing to President Nana Akufo-Addo not to support the idea of a new chamber.

“We are fed up with them [Parliamentarians]," he fumed, citing the lack of social amenities in many communities across the country.

"We can't be leaving in this country when everyone takes decision which is so selfish. This is so selfish a decision and that chamber must drop," he added.

However, Lance Corporal Wassah has been found guilty of misconduct, as per his utterances in the said video.

He was found to have violated the military’s rules of engagement and has since been sentenced to 90 days detention with hard labour in the guardroom.

Parliament came under huge scrutiny from the public over its plans to put up a new chamber.

The House was considering a proposal to build a multi-purpose 450 capacity chamber block worth about $200 million.

However, the move was met with anger and derision from a large section of Ghanaians.

The hashtag #DropThatChamber also began trending on social media, as protests against the new chamber went on.

The project has since been put on hold, with reports suggesting President Akufo-Addo personally ordered its withdrawal.