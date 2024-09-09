Soldiers can stop galamsey in a week if only politicians won't interfere - Nyaho

“The Military has leadership and if they’re given that task without the influence of politicians, I can assure you they will finish this within one week,” he said. However, he lamented that political interests hinder the military’s ability to act effectively.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe noted that the military's effectiveness has deteriorated due to protocol recruitment and political influence, which, according to him, have compromised the security forces. “The Military itself has been so politicised now,” he added.

He further criticised contemporary political leaders, accusing them of prioritising self-enrichment over serving the public. “The leadership we have in politics now are the leaders who come to steal,” he remarked, contrasting the current situation with the integrity of past leaders.

Ghana Water Company's warning on galamsey

In a statement released on Saturday, 31 August 2024, the Ghana Water Company attributed the disruptions in water supply in Central Region to the activities of illegal miners, commonly known as “galamsey,” which have severely polluted the River Pra.

The management explained, “About sixty percent (60%) of the catchment capacity is silted as a result of illegal mining, compromising the quality of the raw water. We are currently recording an average turbidity of 14,000 NTU instead of 2,000 NTU designed for adequate treatment.”

GWCL explained that the pollution caused by galamsey operations has drastically reduced the amount of raw water available for treatment.

As a result, the company is currently producing only about 7,500 cubic metres of water per day, a mere quarter of its installed capacity. This shortfall has led to significant inconvenience for residents who rely on the company for their daily water needs.

Criticism of President Akufo-Addo in the galamsey fight

Kojo Yankah, founder of the Pan African Heritage Museum, raised concerns over President Akufo-Addo's handling of illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) ahead of the upcoming elections.

He expressed disappointment in the government’s failure to protect the nation’s environment and natural resources.