Some NDC members want me dead; assassins are after my life - Allotey Jacobs

Evans Annang

Former member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs has alleged that some elements in the party want him dead.

Former Central Regional Chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

The former Central Regional Chairman of the party said assassins are currently on his trails.

According to him, he was alerted by a high ranking member of the party and believes he would have already been dead if not for his guardian angel’s timely alert.

“Just about an hour ago, I heard from a reliable source the NDC has brought attackers to come and kill me. They have sent assassins after Andy Kankam and I. So as I am speaking now, I am speaking from a coded location”, he told Ohene Brenya Bampoe on the Happy Sports show.

“I was just about entering Cape Coast when the information came in so I had to divert my course”.

The NDC, on March 23, expelled Mr. Jacobs from the party for insubordination and indiscipline.

The party in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah described Mr. Jacobs behaviour in recent times as anti-party conduct.

“At our meeting on Wednesday 17 March, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC considered the report and recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against you Mr Allotey Jacobs pursuant to article 48(i) (b) and 8 (b) of the NDC Constitution,” a letter signed by Mr. Nketiah said.

“The Committee’s report which is herein attached for your attention, found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct, anti-party conduct and recommended among other things your immediate expulsion from the party,” it added.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

