Some NDC members want me dead; assassins are after my life - Allotey Jacobs

According to him, he was alerted by a high ranking member of the party and believes he would have already been dead if not for his guardian angel’s timely alert.

“Just about an hour ago, I heard from a reliable source the NDC has brought attackers to come and kill me. They have sent assassins after Andy Kankam and I. So as I am speaking now, I am speaking from a coded location”, he told Ohene Brenya Bampoe on the Happy Sports show.