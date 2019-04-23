He said the fight against illegal mining popularly known as galamsey has chalked some successes but "it is being challenged by party elements who sell the concessions" to some Ghanaians.

Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye Pi team investigated the works of galamsey activities in the country after Nana Addo launched 'Operation Vanguard', a military-police joint task force to combat the menace.

The investigations caught a presidential staffer and Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Bissue in the exposé.

Bissue in the video emerged as a facilitator for a company seeking to circumvent laid down processes to be given clearance for its mining operations.

Kweku Baako speaking on Joy Newsfile programme over the weekend said "some people who have been given the responsibility to work are not doing it and they have decided to target people who they think are worrying them…"

According to him, "President John Mahama launched a galamsey campaign; he didn’t succeed for various reasons. President Akufo-Addo has launched another one; very spirit…it’s a mixture of positives and negatives; some of the negatives are happening because of people within the system: it won’t take too long but everybody will know the truth."

He added: "The fight against galamsey under the Akufo-Addo administration; the machinery that has been put there; if I had my own way, I would not have party elements embedded in the fight. If I were to advise, I will urge that they take out party elements from the machinery. They are all over the place."