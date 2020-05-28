This was revealed by the Director of Public Health at GHS, Dr Badu Sarkodie, at a press briefing on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

"The people that came from Kuwait, we are following up, they have finished with the tests of all the people that they took samples."

There are indications that some of them are positive, we will follow up this and when we have the full report, we will share these reports appropriately," Dr Sarkodie said.

Ghanaian deportees

The Ghanaian deportees on board a Kuwait Aircraft arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Saturday from the Gulf country.

They have been placed undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine at designated hotels and under heavy security.

They were received into the country after weeks of bilateral discussions between Ghana and Kuwait, the government has said