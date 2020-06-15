"I think that all Members of Parliament, from the Speaker to all the 275 MPs, all the staff in parliament, all the journalists working in there should all be quarantined as soon as possible," he said.

The Minority in Parliament a few days ago confirmed media reports that some MPs have been infected by a coronavirus.

According to the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, two of his colleagues have indeed tested positive for coronavirus.

Ben Ephson

The report was, however, debunked by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

The leadership of Parliament expressed concerns over lawmakers and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 but still attend the House.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu cautioned persons who have tested positive after the mandatory testing and have been contacted to stop visiting the house.

Ben Ephson in an interview on Accra-based 3FM said all legislators and Speaker of the House should be quarantined.

"So once the Majority leader has opened up the can of worms that there are members of parliament and staffers who have tested positive they should all be quarantined as soon as possible," he added.