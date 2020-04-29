The House is set to start sitting on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 10am to resume the First Meeting of the Fourth Session.

This was disclosed in a news release signed by Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Ms Kate Addo in Accra.

She explained that the sitting will consider among other things, waiving of VAT on donations of stock of equipment and goods for fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, permitting the deduction of contributions and donations towards Covid-19 as allowable expense for tax purposes, and extending the due date for filing of taxes from four months to six months after the end of the basis year.

Ghana's Parliament

The Speaker last suspended Parliament on Saturday, April 4, leading to criticisms particularly from the Minority that he was stepping out of bounds and exhibiting autocratic tendencies.

They had wished he adjourned sittings with a definite resumption date rather than suspend it indefinitely.

The Speaker however defended his action as lawful, also underpinned by the uncertainty of the times as engendered by the coronavirus pandemic, Covid-19.