Special Prosecutor finally gets office space [Photos]

Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has finally been given an office space to operate.

The office building is located close to the International Press Center on the Gamel Abdul Nasser Avenue at Ridge but the two-storey building needs a total renovation.

Last week, reports was rife that Amidu is yet to be given an office.

Speaking on the challenges his office is facing in the fight against corruption, he said the government appointees are making his work very difficult.

He said the success in the fight against corruption will depend on the extent to which the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's vision is supported by his operatives.

According to him, his office will not be able to fully discharge its duties if it is not well-resourced to do so.

His complaints over the lack of resources to operate on force the government to acquire him an office.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor was established in November 2017 with a specific mandate to oversee cases of corruption, involving public officers and individuals in the private sector.

Many Ghanaians were upbeat following the appointment of Mr. Amidu as the country's first-ever Special Prosecutor.