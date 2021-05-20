Special Prosecutor's Office not independent – Justice Yaw Appau

He believes the Office has failed due to the lack of political will.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
A Supreme Court Justice, Yaw Appau, has said the Office of the Special Prosecutor set up to fight against corruption in the country is not an independent body,
He believes the Office has failed due to the lack of political will.
According to him, the establishment of the office and the appointment of Martin Amidu as the first Special Prosecutor was widely welcomed but "Many Ghanaians thought an antidote to public corruption, particularly political corruption, had been finally found.
"Many Ghanaians expected that political appointees and public officials who had been named or accused of corrupt acts during our political party campaigns and in the media would be prosecuted and punished if found culpable. But that was far from right."
He said the Attorney-General is unable or unwilling to prosecute his colleague Ministers or other government appointees who engage in corrupt acts.
The government has come under heavy criticism for failing to deal with corruption, particularly following the resignation of Martin Amidu as Special Prosecutor and the retiring of Auditor General, Daniel Yaw Domelevo.
Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his pledge that the country's laws on corruption will apply to all citizens irrespective of their political leanings.
According to him, that is the surest way of fighting the canker in Ghana.
He has tapped himself on the back that the NPP-led government has achieved a lot in terms of fighting corruption.
In an interview with CNN on Monday, May 3, 2021, he said since his government came to power, Ghana's anti-corruption ranking has "gone up several notches."
Answering a direct question posed to him by the host, the President said "Am I satisfied that we've been effective? I will say yes. A lot has been done, and it is reflected in Ghana's growing position and rankings of corruption in the world. We've gone up several notches since I came into office because we are dealing with these matters at the basic level."
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh