The crash occurred at about 5:35 pm.

The suspect driver – Anim Eric, 37, was driving a Toyota Corolla private with DV plate number DV 155-2020 with three persons on board from Accra towards Kwahu.

Reports stated the driver upon reaching a section of the road at the outskirt of Akyem Osino near Arafat junction on the Accra – Kumasi highway, the 37-year-old man, Abu Atalatey now deceased allegedly crossed the road in between a stretch of traffic and in the process he was knocked down by the Toyota Corolla private car.

READ MORE: 3 die in gory accident at Teacher Mante

He sustained serious injuries and rushed to Hawa Memorial Hospital Osiem for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Holy Family Mortuary at Nkawkaw.

The suspect driver was arrested while the accident vehicle was impounded for testing and investigation.