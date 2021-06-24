Sputnik V vaccines transactions illegal - Minority

According to the Minority, those transactions have not followed due process.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Minority in Parliament has stated that transactions government have entered in with some firms to purchase the Sputnik V vaccines are illegal.
According to the Minority, those transactions have not followed due process.
This was disclosed by its leader, Haruna Iddrisu to the media in Parliament today.
He said “We state without fear of contradiction that even this transaction qualifies to be an international economic transaction within the meaning of Article 181(5) of the 1992 Constitution and therefore, failure to have parliamentary approval or better still ratification of it leaves it walking an illegal transaction per the laws of the land ,” he said.
“We will be happy to see what the opinion of of the Attorney General will be on this particular transaction but we are interested in the cost over run and the unjustified, exorbitant payment of COVID vaccines using middlemen,” he added.
The government has come under some pressure in the last weeks for passing through middlemen before purchasing the COVID-19 vaccines.
However, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway justified the decision by the government to use a middleman to procure the Sputnik V Vaccine.
She said at a press conference in Accra on Monday June 14 that it has not been easy to get the vaccines directly from the manufacturers.
“Whether we were involved. Yes we were involved and I can assure you that it is difficult to procure vaccines directly from manufacturers,” she said.
“It is difficult, extremely so even if you have money to procure vaccines from the source. It is almost impossible and so we made contact and we still continue to pursue getting the vaccines. It has not been easy”, she said.
