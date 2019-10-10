The students of the senior high school have been learning under trees for some years now. This is due to the inadequate classroom for the students.

Classes had to be suspended during the rainy season while students are left with no option but to close whenever it rains for the safety of the students and teachers.

The situation was seriously affecting teaching and learning and this has to be rectified to save the school from collapse.

READ MORE: FLASHBACK: I'll build 350 SHS in my first 18 months - Nana Addo

The school also lacks accommodation for tutors, bathing, toilet facility, and the school has been left in the bush which is life-threatening to both students and teachers.

The students co-habit with the snakes in the bush and the school authorities are forced to convert the classrooms into dormitories.

A 12-unit classroom block that began in 2008 by former president John Agyekum Kufuor has been abandoned and sinking leaving over 200 bags of cement meant for the project to cake at the site.

Watch the video below: