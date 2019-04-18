The frustrated staff complained that they have had enough of management’s unfair treatment towards them.

The Graphic Online reports that about 100 angry Ghanaian staff pitched camp at the reception of the hotel.

They reportedly interrupted activities at the reception while drumming and singing certain war songs.

The workers accused the General Manager of the hotel, Michael Rathgeb, of overseeing the racist treatment.

According to them, Ghanaian workers were treated harshly and dismissed by the hotel when they commit misdemeanours such as "stealing pens" while expatriate staff were let off the hook when they stole from guests.

They, therefore, called for his immediate dismissal, adding that only then will they return to their various posts.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the hotel declined to comment on the matter when approached by journalists.

Some of the aggrieved workers have also threatened to petition the National Labour Commission (NLC) on the issue.