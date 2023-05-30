Stan Dogbe provides evidence of Ghana's ambulance being put up for sale in Dubai

But the Ghana National Ambulance Service has reacted to the video claiming one of the ambulances belonging to the service has been shipped to Dubai for sale.

In a statement, the Ambulance Service explained that the vehicle in the video is part of 26 new vehicles the government was procuring from Dubai.

According to the service, the vehicle is currently in the yard of the vehicle manufacturing company, which is preparing it for shipment into Ghana.

The National Ambulance Service said it is part of a total of 26 Toyota Hiace vehicles that the government through the Ministry of Health has purchased.

The said ambulance is found on the premises of the Company, which is manufacturing the ambulances adding that it is therefore not true that the ambulance is there for sale.

It stated the manufacturing processes are over and very soon the ambulances will be shipped to Ghana.

The service entreated the general public to disregard the video in circulation and the commentary made by the person who made the video.

But Stan Dogbe in a Facebook post said SK Motors FZCO, the Dubai-based car dealer the National Ambulance Service of the Republic of Ghana said in a statement on Monday were the manufacturers of a set of Ambulances being procured, had earlier on May 23, 2023, put up for sale on its Facebook what it described as New Toyota Hiace GL 2024 Ambulances.

The ambulance in the accompanying photo for the advert was none other than what appeared in an amateur video with the Republic of Ghana National Ambulance Service logo and details on them.

In an earlier PR statement to the viral video, the Service claimed that the Ambulance is part of a fleet procured and which were due to be shipped to Ghana. The Service also claimed that SK Motors FZCO is the manufacturer of the Toyota ambulance, a fact I have challenged the Service to provide proof of.

SK Motors has this evening deleted the earlier Facebook advert of the GoG advert, but folks had saved the post before they were prompted to delete it.

"Does the National Ambulance Service have more information to provide?" he asked.

He stated that the government officials had earlier sort to deny the video, claiming it was just another propaganda against the government before the Service embarrassed them with its faulty and deceptive PR goof.