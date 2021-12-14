Stay home if you don't want to be vaccinated - Sam George supports COVID-19 vaccination

Ghana issued a revised travel guideline for international passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The travel advisory, which is in eight categories, will take effect from December 14, 2021.

The new guideline puts the responsibility of vaccination and adherence on both passengers and the airline such that airlines will not allow passengers who are not properly vaccinated or have no proof of an accepted COVID-19 test to board.

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) disagreed and said the "vaccination must be by choice and not by force".

According to him, guidelines for passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron must not be forced on the citizens adding that the government embarks on compulsory vaccination for Ghanaians in the wake of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 should not be by force.

"The imposition of compulsory COVID vaccination requirement on all Ghanaians traveling into and out of Ghana by the Ghana Health Service is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution. And some of us are determined to fight this madness through every available legal means no matter the cost or stigma," Sammy Gyamfi wrote on his Facebook wall.

Sam George commenting on the development in a Twitter post said "I support it and hope it is implemented vigorously. Public health considerations supersede personal liberties."

He added that on the vaccine, "it is compulsory for all unvaccinated persons seeking to enter Ghana or attend mass public events."

"Why are people not complaining about the yellow card mandate?" Sam George asked.

He also urged unvaccinated Ghanaians to stay home if they won't go for the vaccination.

"If you stay in your house, nobody would ask you for a vaccine card," he added.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Chapter of the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC), Geneva, Switzerland has condemned an attempt by the government to impose vaccination on Ghanaians.

The Human rights group believes the action by the government to carry out such an exercise is against the people's rights and freedom and does not have any basis in the 1992 constitution and Universal Declaration of Human Rights by the United Nations.