Step aside — GES directs GHANASCO Headmaster for using toilet cubicles as dormitories

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster of the Ghana National Senior High School (GHANASCO) in Tamale in the Northern Region to step aside after a viral video in which some students are seen sleeping in supposed toilet cubicles.

GHANASCO
GHANASCO

According to the GES, the school has excess capacity to even house an extra 300 students, with only 1467 out of 1790 vacancies declared by the school being filled.

The GES in a statement said it was thus unacceptable for students to be sleeping in such a place.

It said the Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigation into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks.

GHANASCO
GHANASCO Pulse Ghana
It stated that management has assured all our stakeholders and the general public that it will continue to ensure that the students entrusted in our care operate in a safe school environment.

The GES assured all stakeholders and the public that it will continue to ensure that students in its care operate in a safe school environment.

This incident has raised serious questions about the management of the school and the safety of its students.

But the Headmaster of GHANASCO, Doughlas Haruna Yakubu, described the video as mischievous and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

He said the viral videos were staged and dramatised by the journalist to dent the image of the school.

He added that the school has adequate space to accommodate more students and does not need to convert toilet facilities into dormitories for students.

Emmanuel Tornyi
