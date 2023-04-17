Step aside — GES directs GHANASCO Headmaster for using toilet cubicles as dormitories

The GES in a statement said it was thus unacceptable for students to be sleeping in such a place.

It said the Headmaster and the Senior Housemaster have been directed to step aside to allow for further investigation into the matter by the Regional Director of Education and report back in two weeks.

Pulse Ghana

It stated that management has assured all our stakeholders and the general public that it will continue to ensure that the students entrusted in our care operate in a safe school environment.

This incident has raised serious questions about the management of the school and the safety of its students.

But the Headmaster of GHANASCO, Doughlas Haruna Yakubu, described the video as mischievous and a deliberate misrepresentation of facts.

He said the viral videos were staged and dramatised by the journalist to dent the image of the school.

