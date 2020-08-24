He said any government appointee involved in the structuring of the PDS deal who caused financial loss to the state will be investigated.

"There is enough evidence to investigate the PDS deal" and that "If I become President, we will investigate PDS," he said in an interview on TV XYZ.

"People cannot just pocket state monies and just walk away freely with it. The people of Ghana deserve to know what happened in PDS," he added.

PDS had been responsible for managing the distribution of electricity across the country since March 2019, after it took over from the state-owned Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

But the government, on July 30, 2019, suspended the concession agreement.

The decision was communicated by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

The statement said the action to put the agreement on hold was necessitated by "the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which has been discovered upon further due diligence."

The government said a full probe had been initiated and steps had been taken to ensure that "distribution, billing and payment services continue uninterrupted."