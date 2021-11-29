Stop being irresponsible and accept defeat for your defective budget – Minority to NPP MPs

In a statement signed by the Minority Leader Haruna Idrissu, the group called on government to reconstruct the budget before it will be accepted.

“The Minority Caucus wishes to state that the Speaker applied strictly the rules, procedures and practices of the House and urged the public to ignore the allegations peddled by the Majority Caucus that sought to bring the image and reputation of the Speaker into disrepute. The Minority dismisses, with contempt, the comments of the Majority Leader,” the statement said.

“The Minority is shocked and disappointed at the recent attack of the Rt. Hon Speaker by the Majority Leader in his attempt to explain away their inability to show leadership in the House during the consideration of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy. The Minority wishes to strongly advise the Majority Leader and Government to accept defeat, acknowledge the rejection of the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy by Parliament and focus on discussions on how to save the country from an imminent economic crisis”.

The statement also wondered why the ruling party with a majority working group in Parliament left the chamber before the approval or rejection of the budget.

Pulse Ghana

“With this number which could secure them victory in any vote why did they run away from their own budget? There is no way the Standing Orders of Parliament or 1992 Constitution or supports the Majority Leader’s position that the Budget has not been rejected.

“Sadly, why did the NPP Members do the unthinkable and for the first time in our recent political history a so-called Majority side walked out on its own budget? Which serious governing party a critical matter such as the approval of an economic policy and budget brought by a government formed by their party. It is Ghana’s day of shame that the majority failed to stand their grounds and be counted as those who seek to impose killer taxes on our already suffering citizens,” he added.

The Minority believes, the Majority should have itself to blame because “it is the height of irresponsibility that the Nana Addo/Bawumia Government could not marshal

the full strength of their Members of Parliament (MPs) to defend their 2022 budget before Parliament.”

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu addressing media on Friday described the rejection of the 2022 Budget and Economic Policy of the Government as unconstitutional.