Stop the collection of road and bridge tolls immediately - Roads Minister directs

According to the government, this will provide respite to vehicle owners and road users given the heavy vehicular traffic and lengthened travel time such tollbooths cause, couple with the ineffective revenue collection at such points on the roads.

It is based on the Finance Minister's announcement that Roads Minister, in a statement, ordered the immediate stop to the toll collection effective from Thursday, November 18, 2021 at midnight.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways hereby directs the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide”, the statement said.

It added that police personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will be dispatched to the various tollbooths to provide security for the implementation and urged drivers to approach tollbooths with caution.

“The motoring public will be advised of further measures in due course,” the release further said.

Meanwhile, to compensate for the road tolls, the government introduced the 1.75% phone transactions levy payable by mobile money users per transaction above GHS 100.