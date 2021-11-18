RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Stop the collection of road and bridge tolls immediately - Roads Minister directs

Authors:

Evans Effah

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Attah, in a statement, has ordered the immediate cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls across the country.

Kwesi Amoako Attah, Minister of Roads
Kwesi Amoako Attah, Minister of Roads

The order follows the announcement by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta that the government has scrapped the collection of road tolls.

Recommended articles

According to the government, this will provide respite to vehicle owners and road users given the heavy vehicular traffic and lengthened travel time such tollbooths cause, couple with the ineffective revenue collection at such points on the roads.

It is based on the Finance Minister's announcement that Roads Minister, in a statement, ordered the immediate stop to the toll collection effective from Thursday, November 18, 2021 at midnight.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways hereby directs the cessation of the collection of road and bridge tolls at all locations nationwide”, the statement said.

It added that police personnel from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) will be dispatched to the various tollbooths to provide security for the implementation and urged drivers to approach tollbooths with caution.

“The motoring public will be advised of further measures in due course,” the release further said.

Roads Minister orders a stop to collecting tolls immediately
Roads Minister orders a stop to collecting tolls immediately Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, to compensate for the road tolls, the government introduced the 1.75% phone transactions levy payable by mobile money users per transaction above GHS 100.

The Finance Minister addressing Parliament said this will help the government to shore up revenue inflows to fund road projects in the country.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

KNUST lecturer and husband of Rhodaline charged for being behind kidnap

Rhodaline Amoah-Darko

Nana Aba Anamoah and her team went overboard on how they treated Journalist Albert – Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

Python is the most exported animal from Ghana – Research reveals

30-year-old physically challenged man butchered by land guard

Man-with-Cutlass