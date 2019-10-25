According to them, the government’s actions point the use of intimidation to silence the aggrieved nurses from spelling out their concerns.

A Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the government is using the Police to prevent them from exercising their democratic rights

“…The current trend of the attempt by Government to use the Ghana Police Service to institute the culture of silence by brutalising people who are exercising their democratic rights is highly unacceptable and alarming,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.com.

Unemployed nurses

This comes after Six members of the unemployed nurses who picketed the Ministry of Health were arrested.

The Graduate Unemployed Nurses and Midwives Association stormed the Ministry yesterday to demand their immediate employment.

The demonstrating nurses said their action has been necessitated by government's failed promises to them.

Mr. Akandoh said the government must endeavor to absorb the unemployed nurses, as promised in the lead up to the 2016 elections.

He also called on President Akufo-Addo to quickly complete the abandoned uncompleted health facilities across the country.

“We will therefore at this point call on the President to expedite action on the uncompleted and abandoned health facilities littered across the country and also make the already completed ones fully operational. This will result in the creation of more vacancies to be able to absorb the unemployed nurses,” Mr. Akandoh added.