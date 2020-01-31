On Friday, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) marked one year of the violent incident with a ceremony at the La Bawaleshie Presby School.

The durbar was organized by the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations Against Political Vigilantism.

A host of political heavyweights were in attendance, including former President John Mahama and Kwesi Pratt Jr.

Also, the NDC’s aspiring MP for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, John Dumelo, was present at the event.

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have expressed mixed reactions. While some believe the commemoration was necessary, others believe it was a complete waste of time.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians:

Camara Ibrahim Alhassan said: “I can clearly see that the NDC has no message for 2020 general election. You called commissioning of ambulances as act of incompetent and what do you call this: act of desperation for sympathy vote for 2020 general election.”

Williams Kwartey also stated: “NDC Stop this nonsense and clean our gutters, and stop waisting our tym tweewwwwww.”

Another, Kofi Sackey, said: “People are seriously enjoying ambulance that can save lives, your wasting time on Ayawaso wuogon. Can Ayawaso save lives?”

Meanwhile, Felix Kudjoe Tsidi Tamakloe backed the commemoration of the event, remarking: “Great one there.”

