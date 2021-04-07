Stress caused death of fishes washed ashore - Prelim investigations reveal

Mr. Zedah added that his outfit was sending the gills and the kidneys of the dead fish for histopathological analysis.

“When that one [the histopathological analysis] comes, we can say it is confirmatory but for now, the fishes were stressed, and they came [out].”

The assessment showed that the fishes washed ashore “looked good, so it gives you the impression that maybe some environmental factors may have caused their death.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile the Minister of Fisheries, Hawa Koomson has appealed to Ghanaians who have consumed some of the fish washed ashore to report themselves.