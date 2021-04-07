RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Stress caused death of fishes washed ashore - Prelim investigations reveal

Authors:

Evans Annang

A preliminary investigations by the Ministry of Fisheries have revealed that the cause of death for the fishes washed ashore in some coastal areas was stress.

Over 80 mammals washed ashore at Axim-Bewire beach after a similar one at Osu

Pulse Ghana

According to the Fisheries Commission, the speculation on poisoning being the cause has not been corroborated.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Citi Fm, the Head of Fish Health Unit at the Fisheries Commission, Dr. Peter Zedah said further tests are being conducted for further clarity.

“Our initial investigations have proven that the fishes died as a result of some stress factors. For the [exact] stress factors, we are still investigating,” he said.

“Whether they were poisonous or not, we cannot tell because the other people are doing some pesticide testing.”

Mr. Zedah added that his outfit was sending the gills and the kidneys of the dead fish for histopathological analysis.

“When that one [the histopathological analysis] comes, we can say it is confirmatory but for now, the fishes were stressed, and they came [out].”

The assessment showed that the fishes washed ashore “looked good, so it gives you the impression that maybe some environmental factors may have caused their death.”

Hawa Koomson ‘begs’ persons who consumed fishes washed ashore to own up
Hawa Koomson ‘begs’ persons who consumed fishes washed ashore to own up Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile the Minister of Fisheries, Hawa Koomson has appealed to Ghanaians who have consumed some of the fish washed ashore to report themselves.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with the community – if anyone has taken or consumed the fish please own up, so we can address any problems that may arise out of the consumption, the Minister said.

Please cooperate with us and own up, so we can monitor you to know your health situation. If there are some in the market, please let us withdraw them. We are doing our best to know what caused that situation.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

She wasn't naked, mind your business - Shatta Bandle responds to rape allegation (VIDEO)

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Abena Korkor goes wild again on social media with another nude post (VIDEO)

Here are the beauty tricks to get whiter eyeballs

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

I didn't relapse - Abena Korkor speaks on nude posts and TV3 brouhaha (VIDEO)

Men, here are 4 things you do that secretly turn women on

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

Trending

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship [Credit: LovePanky]

Body count: Stop asking your girl for it, you don't need to know

You don't need to know your girl's body count; stop asking her for it! [Credit: Carros Imagenes]

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

6 common sexually transmitted diseases in Nigeria

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine