Stress caused death of fishes washed ashore - Prelim investigations reveal

According to the Fisheries Commission, the speculation on poisoning being the cause has not been corroborated.
A preliminary investigations by the Ministry of Fisheries have revealed that the cause of death for the fishes washed ashore in some coastal areas was stress.
In an interview on Citi Fm, the Head of Fish Health Unit at the Fisheries Commission, Dr. Peter Zedah said further tests are being conducted for further clarity.
“Our initial investigations have proven that the fishes died as a result of some stress factors. For the [exact] stress factors, we are still investigating,” he said.
“Whether they were poisonous or not, we cannot tell because the other people are doing some pesticide testing.”
Mr. Zedah added that his outfit was sending the gills and the kidneys of the dead fish for histopathological analysis.
“When that one [the histopathological analysis] comes, we can say it is confirmatory but for now, the fishes were stressed, and they came [out].”
The assessment showed that the fishes washed ashore “looked good, so it gives you the impression that maybe some environmental factors may have caused their death.”
Meanwhile the Minister of Fisheries, Hawa Koomson has appealed to Ghanaians who have consumed some of the fish washed ashore to report themselves.
“I want to use this opportunity to plead with the community – if anyone has taken or consumed the fish please own up, so we can address any problems that may arise out of the consumption,” the Minister said.
“Please cooperate with us and own up, so we can monitor you to know your health situation. If there are some in the market, please let us withdraw them. We are doing our best to know what caused that situation.”
