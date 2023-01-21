The students have contested this act by the school and described it as an infringement on their fundamental human rights to education.
Students of Mensah Sarbah hall sue UG over new residential policy
Some students of the University of Ghana, precisely residents of the Mensah Sarbah hall have sued the management of the school for denying them access to their halls.
Some students of the University of Ghana (UG), have been left stranded on campus following the university’s new residential policy.
On Monday, January 16, 2023, some affected students of Commonwealth hall were turned away by security personnel of the school from accessing their hall.
The new directive to reassign continuing students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to other halls comes on the back of numerous clashes recorded between the respective halls in times past.
Per the new residential policy, continuing students are supposed to occupy other halls apart from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to make way for level 100 and graduate students.
In the case of Mensah Sarbah hall, only the male continuing students will exit.
The students are however seeking the court to enforce these rights for their protection.
