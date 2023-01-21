Students of Mensah Sarbah hall sue UG over new residential policy

Some students of the University of Ghana (UG), have been left stranded on campus following the university’s new residential policy.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, some affected students of Commonwealth hall were turned away by security personnel of the school from accessing their hall.

The new directive to reassign continuing students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to other halls comes on the back of numerous clashes recorded between the respective halls in times past.

Per the new residential policy, continuing students are supposed to occupy other halls apart from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to make way for level 100 and graduate students.

In the case of Mensah Sarbah hall, only the male continuing students will exit.