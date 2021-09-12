Suicide: 'Be worried about people who are overly happy' – Psychologist

He, therefore, warned that it should be concerning when a person becomes overly happy or sad all of a sudden.

“If somebody is overly happy, there is a problem. Imagine you owe somebody over GH¢100,000 and you are so concerned, then all of a sudden, you are so happy spending the little you have. It means the person is trying to finish up all he has and ready to leave the world so anhedonia is just one of the few,” he said on TV3.

“There are cases where you find somebody with cancer and is in extreme pain and then all of a sudden, you wake up the next morning and the person says oh everything is fine; I give it to God and I am doing party and I have all these friends come and let’s party, indirectly they are saying goodbye to you.”

Rev. Father Anthony Afriyie Amponsah, who doubles as a lecturer at the University of Ghana, also called on parents to be available to their children.

He noted that Children are built to crave the attention and care of their parents and could be affected when their parents are overly stressed.

He warned that parents could transfer their stress to their children if they don’t make themselves available.

“The stress is on the parents and the few times the parent comes around and the child wants to open up and talk to them [and] they are not available, then you transfer your stress unto the child.