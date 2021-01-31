SP Zenge is reported to have shot himself in the head, leaving behind a note which read: “I am fed up in this world.”

A statement from the Western Regional Police Command confirmed the demise of the Police Commander.

Statement from Western Regional Police Command

“Although preliminary investigation points to suicide, the investigation is opened to unravel the true circumstances leading to the death of the officer,” the statement said.

“The death has been communicated to the officer’s family and the Command urges all to be sensitive and circumspect in their reportage or commentary on the matter as investigation is ongoing.”

The body of the 57-year-old has since been deposited at the Effia-nkwanta Regional Hospital, pending further investigations.