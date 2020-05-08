The task-force comprises Security personnel, delegations from the Sunyani Traditional Council, and delegations from the Sunyani Youth Development Association their task is to ensure that traders adhere to the protocol to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Commander of the Tasks-force, Superintendent Haruna Alhassan, disclosed that they seized the items because the traders were flouting the protocol particularly on social distancing and wearing of nose mask.

Superintendent Alhassan noted that despite education they have embarked on over the last five weeks people are still flouting the directive.

Some of the items seized included second-hand shoes, clothing, bags, cosmetics, and consumables.

He said they would continue to monitor to ensure the adherence if the protocols.

Nana Kwame Addai Kuntuma IV, the 'Nifahene' of Sunyani and a member of the Traditional Council’s task-force delegation said the seized items would be donated to inmates of the Sunyani Central Prisons.

The leader of the task-force delegation from the Sunyani Youth Development Association (SYDA), Akomea Sakyi, on his part suggested that any trader caught flouting the directive should be compelled to clear chocked gutters and some filthy areas in the Municipality to serve as a deterrent to others.