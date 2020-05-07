On Friday, May 1, 2020, kingmakers of Akuapem installed a new chief after the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs nullified the installation of one Odehye Kwasi Akuffu as the Okuapemhene.

During the installation of the new Okuapemhene Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akufo II, the crowd gathered flouted the President's directive on social distancing.

Following the incident, the chiefs, Odehye Kofi Asiedu Adu-Mfum, 57; Nana Semeshia Ohene Asah Krofah II, 43; Ohene Nana Bennet Smith Opoku, 55; and Nana Odi Asempa Krobea Asante, 76, were arrested later arranged before the court.

They pleaded guilty of violating the president’s directive and hence each chief is to pay Gh¢12,144 as a fine and in default serve four years each in prison.

Making this case before the Presiding Judge, Arrit Nsemboh, Prosecutor Detective Inspector Lukenan Sulemana said the four defendants acted contrary to paragraph 1, subsection A of the Executive Instrument 64 and Section six of the Restriction Imposition Act 2020.