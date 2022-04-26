Supreme Court throws out review application challenging Dep. Speakers of Parliament voting rights

In the ruling presided by Justice Jones Dotse said the application is unmeritorious.

The panel of Justice Jones Dotse, Justice Nene Amegatcher, Justixe Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Justice Mariama Owusu, Justice Lovelance Johnson, Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Clemence Honyenuga, Justice Henrietta Mensah-Bonsu and Justice Yonni Kolendi subsequently dismissed it.

Private Legal practitioner Justice Abdulai has filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking a review of the court’s judgement that, a Deputy Speaker of Parliament has a voting right while presiding.

The Applicant contends that, there is a miscarriage of justice in the judgement which warrant that it is reviewed.

The Supreme Court ruled that Deputy Speakers can also count themselves as part of the quorum in determining attendance.

Pulse Ghana

The panel chaired by Justice Jone Dotse said the approval of the budget was valid when deputy Speaker Joe Osei-Owusu voted while he was presiding over affairs in the chamber.

The Supreme Court struck out the standing order 109 (3) which says a Deputy Speaker or any other member presiding shall not retain his original vote while presiding.