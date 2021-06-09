RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Supreme Court’s ruling doesn’t mean #FixTheCountry conveners can embark on demo - Police

The Ghana Police Service has warned against any demonstrations by the conveners of #FixTheCountry.

According to the Service, the ruling of the Supreme Court yesterday on an ex-parte injunction on the planned demonstrations doesn’t automatically guarantee anyone the right to hit the streets.

In a statement signed by DSP Afia Tenge, she the Supreme Court’s order that quashed an earlier order by an Accra High Court, which sought to restrain the conveners from embarking on the demonstration, the agitated group cannot undertake the protest.

According to the Head of Public Affairs of the Greater Accra Unit of the Ghana Police Service, the apex court did not restrain the Ghana Police Service from interfering with the constitutional right of the protestors from demonstrating.

“It is not now that the police is seeking a restraining order against the conveners. This case has been pending in court after the police filed an ex parte motion that restrained the conveners of #Fixthecountry from embarking on their demonstration. But because we went on an ex parte, for which the court granted an injunction, we have to go back to the court and this time around, on notice. We hope to extend our restriction,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Effia Tenge, stated that the substantive case between the conveners of the #Fixthecountry protest and her outfit, is yet to be heard at the High court on June 14.

READ THE STATEMENT BELOW

