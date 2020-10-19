The suspect, James Nana Womba, died while in custody at the hospital after he complained of illness.

“According to Police, he had been sick for a while and had been put on oxygen at the intensive care unit of the hospital but died after some time,” reports Joy FM’s online news portal.

The late James Womba had earlier confessed his involvement in the gruesome murder of the late law professor at his Adjiriganor residence.

After confessing his involvement in the crime and naming of his accomplices, the state dropped charges against three persons he named as coconspirators.

The Director-General of the CID, COP Isaac Ken Yeboah, revealed that the motive of the suspect, according to his own confession, was to rob his boss.

The late Prof Benneh

According to COP Yeboah, the suspect, after having mentioned the name of his accomplice this morning changed his narrative and mentioned a new person as his accomplice.

On how they ended up killing his boss in the process, the suspect said after demanding money from his boss, the late professor denied them and in the process tried raising an alarm.