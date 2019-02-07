The suspect was arrested three years ago in connection with the gruesome murder of the late JB Danquah Adu.

Appearing before an Accra Magistrate Court on Wednesday, Daniel Asiedu, popularly known as Sexy Don Don, had some confessions to make.

According to a report by TV3 Ghana, the suspect told the court that some elements of the ruling NPP contracted him to kill the late MP.

He said he was, however, told to accuse the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the murder.

He told the court that he is now repented and willing to confess only the truth.

According to him, his “contractors” had abandoned him since he carried out the lot and was arrested.

This is the second time the suspect has confessed to having been contracted to commit the crime, having accused the NPP when appeared before an Accra District Court last year.

Meanwhile, another suspect Vincent Bosso, has been apprehended by the Police and is set to appear before the High Court for trial to commence.