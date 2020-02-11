The accused, identified as Clement Adjei Nkrumah, was being held over a reported case of defrauding by false pretences.

He is reported to have committed the crime in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis but jumped bail.

Daily Guide reports that the accused was re-arrested in Accra but feigned sickness when he was being sent back to Takoradi last Friday.

File Photo

The suspect was then sent to the Police Hospital in Accra to receive treatment, however, immediately the handcuffs were taken off his hands, Clement Adjei Nkrumah escaped from the hospital and has since not been found.

The suspect was reportedly under the watch of Detective Inspector Eric Nyame of Kwesimintsim District Police Command.

Reports suggest the Detective could be made answer a query if the suspect is not found within the next 10 days.

The Police chief could then be subjected to internal disciplinary action should his answer to the query be deemed unsatisfactory.