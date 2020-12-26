Susu collector jailed for stealing over GH¢46,000 of customers' savings

The convict, 32-year-old Amos Baffoe, was jailed after he pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing.

According to a report by the Ghana News Agency, the money he stole belonged to 61 customers who had been saving their monies with his firm.

Prosecuting Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah named the complainant as the Chief Executive Officer of C. J. SUSU Services.

He explained that Baffoe was the Kotobabi Branch Manager of C.J Services and has been working with the company for the past two years.

The prosecutor said, in February, some customers went to the bank to withdraw some cash, only to realise they had no money in their accounts.

Upon insisting that they had money in their accounts, an internal investigation was conducted by the complainant, which revealed that Baffoe had altered the telephone numbers of the customers.

To this end, the accused managed to withdraw their monies without them getting any notifications on their phones.

The case was subsequently reported to the Police at Kotobabi in Accra, after which the Baffoe was arrested.

Defending himself, Baffoe said he took the money because he was cashed trapped and needed some money to pay his fees.

The presiding judge Mrs. Evelyn Asamoah sentenced him to four months in imprisonment for the fact that he had refunded GH¢11,000 of the money and was also a first-time offender.