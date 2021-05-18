Take advantage of Planting for Food and Jobs and stop galamsey – Okyenhene advises youth

The Okyenhene said this when the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and her entourage paid a courtesy call on him.

“The excuse that people are engaging in illegal mining because there is no employment is untenable,” he said, as quoted by Starrfm.com.gh.

“Planting for Food and Jobs and other programs are some alternative livelihoods that the youth can take advantage of.”

The government has renewed its efforts to clamp down on illegal mining, with the military directed to destroy all excavators on site.

Last week, the taskforce against illegal mining activities has reportedly set ablaze 15 excavators in the Central Region.

On Sunday, eight more excavators, a dozer, and dozens of water pumping machines were burned at the mining site at Akyem Akropong in Atewa West District.

Touching on the destruction of all excavators on sit, the Okyenhene said such an action is sad but very necessary to deter others.