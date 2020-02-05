The suspects were charged after the state dropped the previous suit against two of the prime suspect in the kidnapping and murders of the three girls in Takoradi, Samuel Udeotuk-Wills and John Orji.

The other alleged members of the gang are Robert Nana Kwame Hayford, aka Fire; Nii Oblitey Commey, aka Awudome; Chief Bello, Clara Kissi, and one Budu.

Samuel Udoetuk Wills, kidnapper

The three girls, Priscilla Blessing Bentum was first kidnapped on August 17, 2018, while Ruthlove Quayeson was kidnapped on December 4, 2018, and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie also kidnapped on December 21, 2018.