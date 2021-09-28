RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Takoradi ‘pregnant’ woman still in custody over failure to meet bail conditions

Authors:

Evans Annang

Josephine Panyin Mensah, the Takoradi woman who allegedly faked her pregnancy and kidnapping is still in police custody despite being granted a bail by a Takoradi Circuit Court.

Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah
Takoradi woman, Josephine Panyin Mensah

According to prosecutors, she hasn’t met the bail conditions which was set at GHS 50,000 and two sureties.

In an interview on Empire News, layer for Mrs. Mensah said his client could not meet the bail conditions set by the court.

She pleaded not guilty to two charges of Deceiving a public officer: contrary to section 251(b) of the criminal offences Act 1960(Act 29) and Publication of false news with intent to cause fear and alarm to the public contrary to section 208(1) of the criminal offences Act 2960(Act 29) levelled against her by the police.

Though there have been widespread reports that she has confessed to the police that she faked her pregnancy, she pleaded not guilty in court.

In an earlier interview, the acting Director-General in charge of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori said her prosecution is due to the fact that she led the police on a wild goose chase.

Found Takoradi pregnant woman
Found Takoradi pregnant woman

“We are looking at the development closely and there is a greater possibility that she might appear before the court because she manufactured all these things with a figment of her own imagination and put the police into business. And we deployed a 40-member search team and even when we located her through public assistance, we took her to the hospital with policemen providing security and where she claimed to have attended antenatal clinics, it turned out to be false. We went in for a second opinion and got a team of doctors to work on her.”

She also revealed that she conspired with her mother to fake her pregnancy since she was afraid of losing her husband after she had a miscarriage while four-month pregnant.

